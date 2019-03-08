Ellis 'fivefer' takes Maer men up to a lofty fifth in the top flight table

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:19 23 July 2019

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth climbed to fifth place in the Tolchards Devon League top flight table and now sit 28 points clear of the drop after a comprehensive nine wicket win over Bovey Tracey at the Maer ground.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first and would not have expected to be all out inside 31 overs for the princely sum of 72!

The fact that they were bundled out for so few was very much down to a superb collective bowling display by the Maer men.

Ben Ellis took top honours with his magnificent return of 5-17 from nine overs while Sean Day served up an eye-catching return of 3-9 from a full shift of 10 overs. George Greenway (1-12 from 5.4) was the other wicket taker.

The Bovey innings was boosted by 27 extras with the top score in terms of the bat being a contribution of 13 from number six Lewis Hammett.

James Horler and Ben Ellis launched the run chase and they batted in a degree of comfort, taking the Maer men to 40 before Ellis fell to a catch, out for a run-a-ball 31.

Skipper Andrew Buzza then teamed up with Horler to see his side over the line with Buzza unbeaten on 16 from 26 deliveries and Horler trooped off, also with 16 runs to his name, in his case, from 49 balls faced.

Two-thirds of the season have now been completed and there are just six games, and 120 points left to play for.

This coming Saturday (July 27), Buzza and his men travel to a Plymouth side that sit fourth in the table, one place and 23 points better off than the Maer men.

