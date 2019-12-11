East Devon Youth League push forward raft of changes at AGM

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

More games and Sunday fixtures were among the regulation changes put in place by member clubs and the Bradleys East Devon Youth League annual meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

League officials had been concerned for some time that the offer to clubs was unrealistic in the current cricket climate and started a 12-month consultation process last year to sound out what changes clubs wanted.

Two meetings at Exeter CC produced a clutch of changes which went for forward recently to the annual meeting at Ottery St Mary CC.

The main proposals were:

* Replacing the league format by general cricket across a longer time span from May to September. There will be no published league tables

*Cup competition will be maintained and a shield competition introduced for sides losing in the first round

* Sunday cricket will be promoted and scheduled at the fixtures meeting on January 15. Sunday games will be open age games for like-minded clubs to play to a format that suits the ambition and capability of the players

Dick Holifield, who stepped up from acting chairman to chairman at the annual meeting, said the proposed changes were adopted unanimously.

"I am delighted the consultation has been so effective over the last 12 months," said Holifield.

"It has really been great that our ambition to provide a junior cricket season that lasts the whole summer will be possible. I would expect that we will play more games with more players over a much longer period.

"I am very mindful this exercise has been to prepare for growth in player numbers.

"The next generation of young boys and girls coming to their local clubs will want a playing season that aligns with the whole of the summer including the school holidays."

Planning for the 2020 season starts on January 15 with a fixture meeting at Ottery St Mary for knockout competitions, general age-group games and Sunday open-age matches

Clubs are asked to submit team registrations and ball orders to Ian Jeacock by December 15 at the latest.

Caroline Creer is the new secretary of the competition, which is still looking to recruit a treasurer to replace Charlie Dibble, who has stepped aside.