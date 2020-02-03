East Devon Youth Cricket League still seeking a new treasurer

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

East Devon Youth Cricket League chairman Dick Holifield is still looking for a treasurer to join the competition's executive team, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Long-serving Charlie Dibble stood down at the last annual meeting of the league and, so far, no replacement has been found.

There is a big season ahead for youth cricket in East Devon as the league has had a facelift to bring it into line with the 21st Century wants and needs of players.

The treasurer's post is not an onerous one as the time commitment is modest, but keeping tabs on where the money goes is an essential task.

"I believe it is no more than 15-20 hours work for the year," said Holifield.

The main duties of the league treasurer are: invoice and collect subscriptions, order and pay for balls, handbooks and trophies, generate an annual forecast, maintenance of an income and expense ledger, reconciling bank statements to ledger and preparing an annual report and account statement

Anyone able to help the league by taking on the post of treasurer should contact Holifield via email on dickyh@blueyonder.co.uk, or call him 07896 543718.