Donovan so nearly guides Clyst St George pre-season success

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Clyst St George were narrowly beaten in a thrilling 40 over friendly at Bradninch on Sunday.

The Mid Devon men batted first and closed on 200-8 with Mark Ashplant (35), skipper Connor Carthew (34), Paul Nott (22), Tim Piper (22) and teenager Josh Farley (21 not out), the principle run scorers.

Chris Ferro took 2-15 in five overs and opening seamer Bertie Creer also bagged a brace of wickets with his full eight over spell seeing him return figures of 2-59.

At 154-9 with five overs to go and still almost 50 runs required victory seemed some way off for Clyst St George.

However, last man Nick Dubuisson joined number seven bat Andrew Donovan and they got their side to within two of the home score thanks to a terrific unbeaten 53 from Donovan.

Clyst just came up short, closing on 198-9 with their early innings runs corning from Krupakkar Nallala (27) and Freddie Creer (26).

For the home side, Tim Piper claimed three wickets for 21 runs and Will Birley finished with 2-21.

