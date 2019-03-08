Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Donovan so nearly guides Clyst St George pre-season success

PUBLISHED: 20:42 28 April 2019

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Clyst St George were narrowly beaten in a thrilling 40 over friendly at Bradninch on Sunday.

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The Mid Devon men batted first and closed on 200-8 with Mark Ashplant (35), skipper Connor Carthew (34), Paul Nott (22), Tim Piper (22) and teenager Josh Farley (21 not out), the principle run scorers.

Chris Ferro took 2-15 in five overs and opening seamer Bertie Creer also bagged a brace of wickets with his full eight over spell seeing him return figures of 2-59.

At 154-9 with five overs to go and still almost 50 runs required victory seemed some way off for Clyst St George.

However, last man Nick Dubuisson joined number seven bat Andrew Donovan and they got their side to within two of the home score thanks to a terrific unbeaten 53 from Donovan.

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Clyst just came up short, closing on 198-9 with their early innings runs corning from Krupakkar Nallala (27) and Freddie Creer (26).

For the home side, Tim Piper claimed three wickets for 21 runs and Will Birley finished with 2-21.

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man barricades himself in Exmouth room drawing police response

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

Tribute to ‘wonderful’ father Sam

Sam with his family. Picture: Laura West

Most Read

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man barricades himself in Exmouth room drawing police response

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

Tribute to ‘wonderful’ father Sam

Sam with his family. Picture: Laura West

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Donovan so nearly guides Clyst St George pre-season success

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Graham Ward pots his way to double success in Exmouth and District Snooker League

Exmouth and District Snooker League's Graham Ward being presented with the Open Snooker championship trophy by league presidentJohn Anderson. Graham's win comes after he also won the Open Billiards title and he is the first player to win both titles since Derek ' Dingo' Davey achieved this in 1961. Picture DAVID BINMORE

Brixington Blues U14s end season with derby win over Sidmouth Warriors

Brixington Blues Under-14s who ended their 2018/19 Exeter and District Youth League campaign with a 1-0 win over Sidmouth Warriors. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Orchid show in Budleigh Salterton

Nicky Wakley, chairman of The Devon Orchid Society at the Budleigh Orchid show. Ref exb 20-17TI 2953. Picture: Terry Ife

A nautical theme for Lyme Bay Chorale’s spring concert

Andrew Millington with Lyme Bay Chorale. Picture; Lyme Bay Chorale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists