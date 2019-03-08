Donovan knock and O'Dwyer 'fiver' see Clyst St George top of the table

Harry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5298. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Clyst St George have taken over at the top of the D Division East table after they recorded a superb 75 run win at Sandford 2nds and previous leaders Feniton suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Hamish Dow bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5262. Picture: Terry Ife Hamish Dow bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5262. Picture: Terry Ife

After losing the toss and finding himself opening the batting, Clyst skipper Chris Ferro and Sam Read put on 53 before Ferro was trapped leg before for 10.

Read went soon after, caught having scored 43 of the 68 runs on the board. Both Jayakrupakar Nallala (0) and Dan Kendall (10) also fell to leave Clyst wobbling on 72-4.

This brought number six batsman Andrew Donovan to the wicket and he and Freddie Creer took the total to 114 before Creer fell for 20. Inder Singh (29) then helped Donovan add 52 for the sixth wicket. Skipper Harry Attwater was next in - and out, bowled for three with the score then 182-7. However Bertie Cree then joined Donovan and the pair added 53 for the eighth wicket of which Creer score five before he was dismissed. Donovan was the ninth wicket to fall, but not before he had scored a superb 91 as Clyst St George were eventually bowled out for 241.

Sandford's reply was hit by a superb spell of bowling from both George O'Dwyer and Hamish Dow who shared the new ball duties and, between them, took eight of the home wickets to fall as the Creedy Park men closed on 166-9.

O'Dwyer finished with 5-46 and Dow's figures were 3-17 as Clyst picked up all but one of the 20 available points to hit top spot.

Next up is a mouth-watering Bohea Field match against the team they disposed as leaders, Feniton.