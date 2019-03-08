Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Donovan knock and O'Dwyer 'fiver' see Clyst St George top of the table

PUBLISHED: 20:35 02 June 2019

Harry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5298. Picture: Terry Ife

Harry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5298. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Clyst St George have taken over at the top of the D Division East table after they recorded a superb 75 run win at Sandford 2nds and previous leaders Feniton suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Hamish Dow bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5262. Picture: Terry IfeHamish Dow bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5262. Picture: Terry Ife

After losing the toss and finding himself opening the batting, Clyst skipper Chris Ferro and Sam Read put on 53 before Ferro was trapped leg before for 10.

Read went soon after, caught having scored 43 of the 68 runs on the board. Both Jayakrupakar Nallala (0) and Dan Kendall (10) also fell to leave Clyst wobbling on 72-4.

This brought number six batsman Andrew Donovan to the wicket and he and Freddie Creer took the total to 114 before Creer fell for 20. Inder Singh (29) then helped Donovan add 52 for the sixth wicket. Skipper Harry Attwater was next in - and out, bowled for three with the score then 182-7. However Bertie Cree then joined Donovan and the pair added 53 for the eighth wicket of which Creer score five before he was dismissed. Donovan was the ninth wicket to fall, but not before he had scored a superb 91 as Clyst St George were eventually bowled out for 241.

Sandford's reply was hit by a superb spell of bowling from both George O'Dwyer and Hamish Dow who shared the new ball duties and, between them, took eight of the home wickets to fall as the Creedy Park men closed on 166-9.

O'Dwyer finished with 5-46 and Dow's figures were 3-17 as Clyst picked up all but one of the 20 available points to hit top spot.

Next up is a mouth-watering Bohea Field match against the team they disposed as leaders, Feniton.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Satan’s Slaves lead funeral cortege for ‘motorbike mad’ Samuel West

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Satan’s Slaves lead funeral cortege for ‘motorbike mad’ Samuel West

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Donovan knock and O’Dwyer ‘fiver’ see Clyst St George top of the table

Harry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5298. Picture: Terry Ife

Brixington United U14s win Exeter City Youth Tournament

Brixington United Under-14s with the cup after their win at the Exeter City Youth Tournament hosted by Cullompton Rangers. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Budleigh 2nds well beaten at Chardstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

Moriarty Winds to play in Uplyme concert

Moriarty Winds. Picture: courtesy of the artists.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists