Doble hits 42 but in losing cause as Budleigh are sunk by Seaton

PUBLISHED: 07:58 19 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh went down by a margin of 80-runs when they entertained Seaton in a Devon League Tier One Premier East meeting at Ottermouth.

Seaton won the toss and opted to bat first and there was early success for Budleigh with Jack England hitting the stumps to leave the visitors on 36-1.

However, their second wicket partnership was one of 112 runs and that helped set them up to eventually close on 222-6 after 45 overs.

Matt Hewer (61) and Joel Seward (72) were the principle scorers for Seaton while the home bowling honours went to Ed Doble (3-44) with the other wicket takers being Max Mejzner (2-37) and Jack England (1-19).

Budleigh slipped to 13-2 and 87-6 before being bowled out for 142 in 35.4 overs.

James Doble top scored with 42 and there were supporting knocks from Donovan Robinson (22) and Max Majzner (19), but that was as good as it got on a disappointing day for Budleigh.

