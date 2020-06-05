Advanced search

Devon League matchday six round-up: Wins for Exmouth and Clyst St George, draws for Budleigh and Topsham and defeat for Woodbury

PUBLISHED: 08:52 05 June 2020

Joel Murphy bowling for Budleigh at home to Sidmouth. Ref exsp 16 17TI 1476. Picture: Terry Ife

Joel Murphy bowling for Budleigh at home to Sidmouth. Ref exsp 16 17TI 1476. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

This coming Saturday (June 6) would have been matchday five of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League campaign.

Harry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5289. Picture: Terry IfeHarry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5289. Picture: Terry Ife

With the ECB advising that there will be no domestic cricket likely until, at the earliest, August 1, we have taken the opportunity to delve into the archives and come up with matchday six action for our local clubs and this week we focus on the 2010 season.

Budleigh were the highest ranked of our local clubs, playing in the Premier Division and matchday six in 2010 was a June 5 meeting with a Plympton side that included a young Lewis Gregory who is now, of course, a regular in the Somerset side.

Plympton batted first and, thanks to a knock of 94 by Gregory, closed on 211-4. Joel Murphy (2-48), Ian Bishop (1-48) and Bob Dawson (1-51), claimed the wickets for Budleigh who then replied with 134-8 in 50 overs. Bob Dawson (25) and Lewis Baker (12) provided the top two offerings with the bat before an unbeaten 22 from Joel Murphy and an unbeaten three from Neil Murrin allowed the Ottermouth men to hold Plympton at bat and secure what, in those days, was known as a ‘losing draw’.

Exmouth were in the A Division a decade ago and matchday six saw the Maer men enjoy a handsome success over Abbotskerswell.

Exmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam CooperExmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth batted first and David Lye top scored from the number three berth with 97 while number two Stuart Rintoul hit 67 and opener Greg Doyle chipped in with 23 with the innings closing on 259-5. Mike Cliff was then the star of the show with a four-wicket haul as the Abbots were bundled out for 129. Cliff ended with figures of 4-22 and there were two wicket hauls for both David Lye (2-25) and Trevor Anning (2-21).

Clyst St George were in action in a B Division game that saw them defeat Plymstock by four wickets. Mark Couch and Chris Cook, were the most successful of the Bohea Field bowlers, each claiming three wicket hauls as Plymstock were bowled out for 225.

In the run chase, Chris Ferro, Chris Cook and Dominic Hazell all chipped in with contributions of 30 before an unbeaten 57 from Steve May and 37 not out from Mark Crouch saw Clyst St George seal victory on 229-6.

Woodbury were in E Division action with a game against Kilmington, one they lost by a margin of six wickets. Woodbury batted first and it was a 101-run partnership for the eighth wicket that helped take them to a close of 247-8.

Picture review of 2010 - Exmouth CC A Division ChampionsPicture review of 2010 - Exmouth CC A Division Champions

Number seven bat Adam Olesky was the start of the show for them as he plundered eight fours and no fewer than 13 sixes in an unbeaten 130. David Allen hit 41 – it was he who partnered Olesky for that big eighth wicket stand.

However, Kilmington also had a centurion and a big fourth wicket partnership – one of 191 as they got home on 248-4. Kevin Miller claimed 2-51 for the beaten Woods.

Topsham St James came out of their meeting with Honiton with a hard-earned losing draw.

Honiton batted first and were bowled out for 247 with Kam Singh (3-65|) and Adrian Miller (3-53) the key wicket takers.

Miles Lenygon batting for Exmouth against Plymouth. Ref exsp 31 18TI 8921. Picture: Terry IfeMiles Lenygon batting for Exmouth against Plymouth. Ref exsp 31 18TI 8921. Picture: Terry Ife

Johnny Horne then hit 51 and there were key contributions from John Richardson (28) and Alex Sparkes (21no) as Topsham St James avoided defeat, closing on 227-9.

