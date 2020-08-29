Advanced search

Devon League latest - Local action on the final Saturday of August

PUBLISHED: 07:03 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:03 29 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Today (Saturday) is the final matchday in the six-week long Tolchards Devon League four-team competition.

After today’s games the competition becomes a knockout cup.

The big game locally is the derby match at the Maer Ground where Exmouth host Budleigh Salterton.

The visitors are set to field an unchanged side for the fourth game in a row while the Maer men former Devon captain Bob Dawson to play against his former club. Dawson is almost retired these days, but he turned out for the 2nd XI in the recent meeting with Exeter and scored a century.

In Tier Three East Two there’s a right royal scrap going on with regard to which of the four teams goes through to the knockout stages. Clyst St George travel to Exeter II while Exmouth II are in action in Mid Devon at Sandford II.

In Tier Five, East Three, Budleigh Salterton II are in home action against Topsham St James.

In Tier Six, East Four, Clyst St George II entertain Alphington & Countess Wear at Bohea Field.

In Tier Six East Four Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XI entertain Seaton 2nds.

In Tier Eight, East East Five, Topsham St James 2nd XI are away at Sidbury and, in the same group Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II are away to Kentisbeare II.

