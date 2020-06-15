Devon Cricket League to gauge club’s opinions and views with regard to the 2020 season

The Devon Cricket League has written to all member clubs to ask that the respective club chairman or secretary completes an online questionnaire so that the league can gauge opinion with regard to what can happen in local cricket for what remains of this 2020 season.

The communication to clubs reads: ‘During this unique and challenging time for recreational cricket, the Tolchards Devon Cricket League have been in regular consultation with the ECB and DCB regarding the return to cricket.

‘In turn, ECB are in consultation with and guided by HM Government, as indeed are all sports, as we aim to see a return of recreational sport.

‘There have been small but positive steps in recent weeks permitting the use of cricket nets and latterly group training. Whilst these steps may be small and necessarily incremental the direction of travel is encouraging.

‘The League Management Committee (LMC) met virtually last week. It was unanimously agreed that due to the significant disruption that has been and continues to be caused to the DCL’s 2020 match schedule, there would be no promotion or relegation at the conclusion of any match programme that may be able to be introduced later this summer. Teams will therefore align for the 2021 season as they would have started the 2020 season.

‘We recognise that a return to playing cricket may still be some weeks away, but we wish to use this time wisely to understand some of the challenges that clubs may be faced with when cricket resumes.

‘We are inviting either club chairmen or club secretaries to complete this short survey, which includes questions around a possible extension to the normal closing date of the season and the number of teams that clubs will be able to field.

‘In asking the latter question we recognise that some clubs will have playing members who may have health concerns and therefore worried about playing cricket in 2020. This may impact on a club’s ability to field teams on a match day.

‘Once the survey closing date has passed (Wednesday, June 24 – pm) the LMC will consider all responses which, when taken together with guidance from ECB, will inform the design of any cricket programme for 2020.

‘Please continue to stay safe and keep well during this challenging time.’

The North Devon Cricket League, which is predominantly a Sunday League has announced that it has cancelled the 2020 season. See the full story at www.devoncricket.co.uk