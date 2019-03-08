Sidmouth, Exmouth and Ottery in cricket action

Here's all you need to know ahead of today's cricket action.

Premier Division

Sidmouth v Heathcoat

Sidmouth, one of the league favourites, welcome third placed Heathcoat to Fortfield.

The hosts are one of two teams alongside Paignton who boast a 100% record this season having won three from three.

This afternoon's game presents the toughest challenge yet for the Sidmouth side.

Exmouth v Plymouth

Exmouth will be looking to get their season back on track when they host Plymouth.

So far, Exmouth have won one and lost two which is a record shared by their opponents today.

You can read a full match preview here and we will also be providing a live blog of today's action at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk.

A Division

Budleigh Salterton v Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!

Table toppers Budleigh are set for a game against seventh place Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!.

Competition at the top of the A Division is fierce with three teams boasting a 100% record. Budleigh will need a win today if they hope to keep top spot.

B Division

Kilmington v Seaton

Seaton will be looking to break into the top two when they visit Kilmington.

The visitors are currently fourth in the table but a win could push them towards the promotion spots.

Kilmington are sixth.

Alphington v Exmouth 2nds

League leaders Exmouth 2nds are visiting bottom of the league Alphington this afternoon.

The hosts are yet to win this season while Exmouth 2nds are undefeated.

Heathcoat 2nds v Sidmouth 2nds

In the reverse of the Premier Division fixture, Sidmouth 2nds are travelling to Heathcoat 2nds.

Sidmouth 2nds could leapfrog Braunton and Exmouth 2nds if results go their way.

Whimple v Braunton

Whimple will be hoping to push up the table when they welcome Braunton.

Both teams have an identical record having won two and lost one. The winner of this tie could jump up to second.

Ottery St Mary v Exeter 2nds

Ottery will be looking to make it two wins from four this afternoon when they host Exeter 2nds.

For the Otters, it's been a season of mixed fortune with one win and two defeats, a record shared by Exeter 2nds.

All matches begin at 12.30pm and be sure to check back here for a round-up tonight.