Devon CCC 2020 Souvenir Brochure is available online

The fifth edition of the Devon CCC Souvenir Brochure – the biggest and best yet – has been made available on-line so that all cricket lovers in the county can enjoy it, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The brochure was sent out to Devon CCC members in early March with their paperwork for the cancelled county club annual meeting in Exeter.

Non-members and clubs around the county usually get their copies of the 72-page brochure from early April onwards once Devon’s programme of pre-season friendlies gets under way.

Copies of the brochure are always available free of charge at all Devon home games from April to August.

With no games possible due to the Coronavirus shutdown, and no time frame yet for the resumption of normal life, county club officials have posted the brochure on line.

Although some of the fixture information has been superseded by world events, the brochure remains a good read for anyone interested in Devon cricket and the people who play and administer it.

Chief executive Nigel Mountford has written about his own Devon career nearly 40 years ago and his pride at following in the footsteps of his late father Stuart into the county team.

Jack Davey, newly installed as president of the county club, reflects on his journey from schoolboy cricketer in Tavistock to a Lord’s cup final winner with Gloucestershire and life after being a professional.

Bob Dawson, a former county captain, has penned an absorbing article on his Devon career, which spanned nearly a quarter of a century either side of his own career with Gloucestershire.

Dawson was the last player to reach the landmark of 100 Minor Counties Championship games for Devon – and with only four matches per season on the fixture list now he will probably be the last.

Among other contributions is one from David Shepherd Cricket Trust chairman Guy Curry on the work of the charity and articles by director of cricket David Tall and current skipper Alex Barrow.

David Thorneley, a Devon committee member, floated the idea of the brochure to raise the profile of the county club and as a way of putting something back into the game and the local community.

Support from advertisers has grown over the life of the brochure and, coupled with fund-raising efforts on match days, more than £3,000 has been donated to causes such as the David Shepherd Trust, the Sid Valley Memory Café and Sidmouth Hospiscare.

Said Thorneley: “From inception the brochure was never seen as revenue raising but the principle vehicle helping to raise the profile of Devon County Cricket Club.

“As each year passes wider distribution is being attained for not only do the 70-plus league clubs receive five copies each, but an increasing number of Tourist Information Centres across the county receive copies and a related A4 poster.”

Since the first edition of 32 pages was published the brochure has grown and grown in content and support.

“We are indebted to an extremely loyal base of advertisers – our retention rate is 95 per cent – supplemented by new supporters coming on board every year,” said Thorneley.

“Having recognised the increasing support of advertisers it would be remiss of me not to equally thank those who compile and submit articles of real quality on a wide range of cricket subjects.”

The 2020 Devon CCC Souvenir Brochure can be found at http://www.devoncricket.co.uk/page.php?Id=4560