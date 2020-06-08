Devon CCC 2020 brochure proves to be a big success

The Devon CCC 2020 brochure that has proved to be a huge sucess.

The publishing team behind Devon CCC’s successful souvenir brochure are already planning ahead for a ‘proper’ summer of cricket in 2021, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

The 2020 brochure, which went live on-line in early April, is bigger and better than any of its four predecessors.

The Covid-19 shutdown made it impossible to circulate the 1,500 brochures outside the county club membership. Their copies arrived by post with their annual meeting agendas.

Putting the brochure on line meant Devon cricket followers were able to enjoy the numerous articles in it – and advertisers got their message across to readers. All adverts are hot-linked to the advertisers own web presence.

As and when businesses start to re-open, copies will be available from county club business backers, such WBW solicitors in Newton Abbot and Cavanna Homes which builds new homes all over Devon. All Devon county councillors will receive a copy.

There may be some limited cricket for county club supporters to enjoy in August, but brochure publishers are now looking to make the 2021 brochure even bigger than any of its predecessors.

One of the publishers’ targets is to extend the reach of the brochure throughout the county, instead of focusing on south and East Devon.

“There is much scope for improving the geographical span of advertisers from other parts of the county,” said David Thorneley, who oversees production of the brochure.

“Although there has been significant improvement from the first edition of just 32 pages, in which Sidmouth-based advertisers figured so prominently, we still lack support, in particular from Torquay, Plymouth and North Devon.”

Thorneley said the quality and size of the brochure had risen over its five-year life from 32 pages in 2016 to 72 in 2020.

Thorneley said he was not surprised the brochure had expanded the way it had.

“Positive feedback from advertisers, contributors and readers alike confirmed the confidence held by those involved in the production, that on all fronts the 2020 edition would be better than any previous one,” said Thorneley.

“An increase to 72 pages and new advertisers secured through the help of Phil Matten and Roger Wensley, added to those of long standing and the high quality of the articles, maintained if not exceeded in terms of standard those from earlier editions.

“Consideration was given to increasing the print run from 1500 to 2000, but eventually that was seen as a step too far. A wise decision with hindsight, but perhaps next year?”

The brochure is not and never has been purely a fund-raising exercise for Devon CCC, but part of an on-going programme to embed the county club in the community by joint ventures to benefit charitable causes. More than £3,000 has been shared among charities since the brochure first appeared in 2016.

Another function of the brochure is to promote the attractions of watching National Counties cricket and, better still, becoming a member of the county cricket club.

“Devon CCC, as part of National Counties Cricket Association, is a quality product that deserves a higher profile,” said Thorneley.

“The brochure, which from the start was not seen as revenue raising, is a vehicle to spread the all-important word on all matters relating to Devon CCC, which hopefully will result in bumper crowds attending home fixtures for many years.

“An increase in attendances is important as it enables photographs to be taken and produced across the media, thus illustrating the high level of interest in National Counties and in particular Devon CCC matches.

“Alas this was not always the case with photographs often taken with hardly a spectator in sight. The photograph on page 13 of the current brochure is a prime example of what now has become the norm as it shows every deck chair occupied on a sunny day at Sidmouth.

“County membership at £25 not only supports a worthy cause but entitles the member to entry at Taunton on the two Devon Days granted by Somerset CCC.”