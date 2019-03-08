David Lye ends campaign as only Maer man to score 400 league runs this season

Exmouth finished the 2019 Tolchards Devon League season sitting sixth in the Premier Division which all means they will line up once again in the top flight when league cricket returns in May 2020.

So, who have been the stars of the 2019 Exmouth season with both bat and ball?

David Lye was the only Maer man to score 400 league runs, he finished the campaign with 456, 77 more than the 'next best' which was the 379 scored by James Horler.

Two bowlers topped 20 wickets and they were George Greenway, with 22 and Ben Ellis, 22.

The top five in terms of the Maer men's batting effort were: 1, David Lye, 456; 2, James Horler, 379; 3, Ben Ellis, 348; 4, Chris Metters, 314; Andrew Buzza, 281.

The top five in terms of the bowling returns and the wicket taking is: 1, George Greenway, 28; 2, Ben Ellis, 22; 3, David Lye, 10; 4, Peter Turnbull 9; 5, Alex Craib and Chris Metters, both 7.