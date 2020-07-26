Cricketers wait 47 weeks to return to competitive action – and it rains!

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The break between cricket season’s, certainly in terms of Devon League action, is usually one of around 35 weeks between the last league game of one season and the first of the next.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, with the 2019 Tolchards Devon League final matchday being played on August 31, 2019 and with Covid-19 playing a major part in delaying the start of the 2020 campaign, the gap between the final game of 2019 and the first of 2020 was one of 47 long weeks.

So, after such a long wait the one thing that local cricketers would have bene asking of the weather gods was to serve up a decent summers day!

Sadly, that was not to be the case with almost every one of the 65 odd matches being contested in the new ‘four team’ league competition that the Devon League has organised for clubs this season. Were hit by rain.

At Ottermouth, where the much-anticipated meeting between Budleigh and Exmouth was set to be staged, there were just eight deliveries possible before rain washed away any chance of further play.

Budleigh skipper Lloyd Murrin won the toss and invited his opposite number, Andrew Buzza, to send his batsmen into action. The Maer men, seeking to win a Devon League encounter at Ottermouth for the first time since 1998, saw off the first over sent down by Sean Butler with James Horler scoring a two to add to the wide that was sent down the delivery before.

However, Jack England, sent down one delivery of his opening over to Rory Thomas, a winter signing for Exmouth from Sidmouth, when the rains took charge and the players left the field - and that was that for the day!

Across at the Maer ground there was even less action as the Exmouth II meeting with Sandford II.

Budleigh II saw action; but they went down in their East Three match at Topsham St James where the home side were indebted to a superb century from Mark Phillips as they chalked up a score of 184-5. Phillips faced just 53 deliveries for his 110, and during his whirlwind effort he slammed eight fours and seven sixes! Phillips then bagged a brace of wickets as Budleigh were restricted to a reply of 164-5; Steve Booth top scoring with 44.

Clyst St George went down by 52 runs in their home meeting with Exeter II. Batting first, the visiting side closed on 202-9 with Dan Kendall claiming the home bowling honours with figures of 5-27. Harry Attwater (39) and Bertie Creer (34) then made contributions with the bat as the Bohea Field men were bowled out for 148.

Clyst St George II also suffered defeat as they went down by seven wickets on their visit to Alphington & Countess Wear II. Gareth Hall hit 96 and Simon Burrell chipped in with 37 in an all-out total of 210. The home side lost just three wickets in what was a comfortable run chase.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres enjoyed success as they travelled to Court Lane, Seaton where they chalked up a nine-wicket success.

Mukesh Purohit and Becca Silk each took two wickets as, in a contest reduced to 25-overs each owing to rain, Seaton batted first and closed on 80-9.

Shenan Grossberg then top scored with 39 as Woodbury & Newton St Cyres romped home losing just the one wicket.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II were 67-2, chasing down the Kentisbeare II offering of 172-8, when the rain washed out any chance of the contest being ended on the square. Ed Salter was not out 37 when rain curtailed proceedings.

Topsham St James II were well beaten on their visit to a powerful Sidbury side.

Adrian Ferraro top scored with 21 and the only other visiting batsmen into double figures were Daniel Rees (20) and Reece Miles (10) as the Tops were bowled out for 74, a scored passed by the home side for the loss of just two wickets. Vedang Mandalia took both the Sidbury wickets to fall.