Cricket rewind - Looking at matchday 10 in the 2019 Tolchards Devon League season

Trevor Anning rifles the ball away during the game at Bradninch Archant

With no cricket being played at local level - there is a Test Match being played next week between England and the West Indies - we have to rely on past action for our current cricket ‘fix’, writes Stephen Birley.

Becca Silk bowling for Woodbury at home to Bideford. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7777. Picture: Terry Ife Becca Silk bowling for Woodbury at home to Bideford. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7777. Picture: Terry Ife

Twelve months ago this coming weekend, local clubs were meeting on matchday 10 of the 2019 campaign and that was also a matchday that marked the first round of matches in the second half of the season.

Exmouth were in Premier Division action and they completed a campaign double over North Devon. Having won the matchday one meeting back in May, the Maer men travelled up to Instow where they won by 162-runs.

Batting first, Exmouth were given a 135-run start for the opening wicket by James Horler (87) and Chris Metters (64). The late runs came from David Lye, with 41 from 26 deliveries and a 12-ball 22 from Alvin Pollard as the Maer men closed their 50 overs on 263-5. North Devon were then bowled out for 101 in two balls shy of 31 overs. Ben Ellis (3-11), Chris Metters (3-17), Sid Fereday (2-27) and George Greenway (2-25) shared the wicket taking duties.

Budleigh Salterton were five wicket winners of their A Division meeting with Tavistock. Batting first, Tavvy closed on a competitive 262-9 with Tarisai Musakanda (3-33) and Jack England (263) the main wicket takers. Musakanda then struck a sublime 81-ball 102, hitting a dozen fours and two sixes and skipper Lloyd Murrin was unbeaten on 33 as his team closed out a five wicket win on 263-5.

Alvin Pollard bowling for Exmouth at home to Twickenham. Ref exsp 18 19TI 3264. Picture: Terry Ife Alvin Pollard bowling for Exmouth at home to Twickenham. Ref exsp 18 19TI 3264. Picture: Terry Ife

In C Division East, Exmouth 2nd XI were seven wicket winners of their meeting with Sidmouth II. Nick Gingell (64) and skipper Anthony Griffiths (46) led their side to a close of 199-8. For the Maer men, Matt Tarry took 2-41 and James Edworthy, 2-26. Sam Goodier (85) and Bob Dawson (47) were the principle scorers; the pair coming together with the Maer men 69-3 and there were no further wickets lost as they added 131 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket as Exmouth sealed success with three overs and five balls to spare.

There was a local derby in D Division East with Clyst St George’s prolific batsman Sam Read scoring yet another big century. The teenager hit 148, thumping 18 fours and seven sixes and there was also a ton from fellow opener Chris Ferro, who scored 131. The pair put on 223 for the first wicket and then Dan Kendall chipped in with 65 as Clyst St George closed their innings on a whopping 399-6 from 45 overs. Budleigh used no fewer than eight bowlers with the best of the returns being the For Budleigh, the best of the ‘savaged’ bowlers was the 2-47 return from fourth change Theo Northover.

Budleigh 2nds were then bowled out for 88 in 17 overs and four balls with the only real resistance being a knock of 31 from Northover. The only other contributions of double figures came from Ian Messom (15) and Alex Richardson (14). Clyst St George used six bowlers and the best return was the 3-5 from centurion Read.

In D Division East, Topsham St James were five wicket winners of their meeting with Sidmouth III. Ross Treleaven (3-37) and Nick Crew (2-31), played key roles in restricting Sidmouth to a close of 170-9. Crew then top scored with 63 and Jon Sapwell hit 39 as Topsham eased home.

Exmouth's Billy Rudolph bowling in the game at Exeter. Picture: GERRY HUNT Exmouth's Billy Rudolph bowling in the game at Exeter. Picture: GERRY HUNT

In E Division East, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were beaten by eight wickets in their game against Uplyme & Lyme Regis. Nalin Chouhan (33) and Simon Vicary (27) were the principle scorers as the Woods were bowled out for 147. Becca Silk (2-34) took both wickets that Uplyme lost in their ‘stroll’ to victory.

In their F Division East game against Exeter III, Clyst St George II were edged out by a margin of just three runs, Exeter batted first and closed on 209-8 with the most successful of the Clyst bowlers being Sophie Florides (3-48) while Oz Besley claimed 2-31. Joe Farmer then hit an unbeaten 78 and Gareth Hall was not out 33 as Clyst St George came up just short on 206-4.

In H Division East, Topsham St James 2nds went down by 28 runs to Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nds. Ian Hughes (50) and Bill Gates (22) were the principle run providers in a total of 195-7. Jack Telford was the most successful Topsham bowler. His return was 2-24 and there was a wicket each for five of the other seven bowlers used! Narender Dhayal then top scored with 54 and Adrian Ferraro scored 24, but a fine spell from sixth change bowler Bill Gates (4-20) saw Woodbury & Newton St Cyres bowled out for 167.

Season 2018

Matchday 10 was played out on July 7 and it proved to be a dismal day all round with all five of our local teams suffering defeats!

Exmouth lost their Premier Division game at Heathcoat by 29 runs as David Lye took 2-36 as the Mid Devon men closed on 262-6.

Then, despite 68 from Dan Pyle, 45 from Miles Lenygon and 36 from Sandy Allen, Exmouth were bowled out for 233.

Budleigh went down by nine wickets in their A Division game at Cornwood where they were bowled out for 184 with the only Budleigh batsman to make any impression being Trevor Anning (57).

Adam Jones claimed the only home wicket to fall as Cornwood cantered to victory.

Clyst St George lost their D Division East game at Uplyme & Lyme Regis by just two runs!

Andrew Donovan took 4-47 as Uplyme posted a score of 268-6 and then Jayakrupakar Nallala (50), and Donovan (40), got their side mighty close to forcing victory, but they closed on 266-9.

In E Division East, Topsham St James went down by six wickets to Kentisbeare after Mark Phillips (65) and Edd Kirby (43) led the Tops to 218 all out, which was chased comfortably by the Kents.

In the same division, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres went down by six wickets in their meeting with Honiton.

The Woods batted first and were restricted to 158-9 with the main scorers being Jim Jones (40) and Shennan Grossberg (39). Martin Pearce then claimed 2-35, but Honiton romped home on 159-4.

Season 2017

Matchday 10 was played out on July 1 and it proved to be a good day for Exmouth as the Maer men beat Bovey Tracey by two wickets.

Bovey batted first and closed on 247-8 as four Exmouth bowlers claimed a wicket each and there were no fewer then four run outs, two of them set up by Billy Rudolph.

David Lye (65) and Sandy Allen (64) got the early runs and then, when the Maer men looked in trouble on 206-8, Alvin Pollard joined Callum French and the pair added 44 for the unbroken ninth wicket to steer their side to victory.

Budleigh lost their A Division meeting with Plympton by the smallest of margins – two runs! Trevor Anning returned impressive figures of 3-16 from 10 overs as Plympton were restricted to 140-9.

However, after early runs from Matt Junk (57) and Max Waller (26), Budleigh slipped from 108-2 to 138 all out to lose by those two runs.

Clyst St George were comfortable winners of their C Division East meeting with Braunton.

The North Devon side were bowled out for 107 with James Edworthy claiming 4-15 from 8.4 overs.

Tim Read (49) and Chris Ferro (33 not out) then saw the Bohea Field men to a nine-wicket win.

In D Division East, Topsham St James lost their meeting with Honiton by five wickets.

The Tops batted first and only Joseph McShane (21) made any impression in an all-out total of 109. Brian Jeary then took 3-18 from nine overs as Honiton eased home on 111-5.

In the same division, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were thrashed by a margin of 171 runs on their visit to Kentisbeare.

The Mid Devon men scored 324-6 and then only Nalin Chouhan (29) and Jim Jones (25) offered much resistance as the Woods replied with 153-9.