Cricket rewind – A look back at the local Devon League action 12 months ago this Saturday

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

With no competitive cricket still being played we continue our on-going look back at previous matchdays in the Tolchards Devon League.

This coming Saturday (July 18) would have been matchday 12 in the 2020 campaign and would have meant that, at stumps on Saturday, two-thirds of the Devon League season would have been completed.

Here we look back recent matchday 12 action from 12 months ago.

The 2019 Matchday 12 was played out on Saturday, July 20. Exmouth were in home action against Bovey Tracey who they beat in some comfort, winning the Premier Division meeting by nine wickets!

The visitors batted first and lasted just 30.4 overs with the bowling honours going to Ben Ellis for his 5-17 return from nine overs! Sean Day sent down 10 overs for an impressive return of 3-9 and there was a single wicket for George Greenway. Ellis then led the run chase and was the only wicket to fall, out for 31, before James Horler (16) and skipper Andrew Buzza (16) saw the Maer men to victory.

Budleigh were in A Division action and they also won, beating Plympton by 37-runs. It was a Budleigh all-round masterclass from Tarisai Musakanda as he first rifled a 94-ball 105, hitting eight fours and two sixes before then claiming 4-45 when the visitors batted.

Alongside the centurion, Budleigh had runs from Max Mejzner, who hit a quick-fire 50-ball 78 and Tom Oxland chipped in with 53.

Budleigh closed on 371-8 and then, in support of the Musakanda four-wicket haul, Joel Murphy and Ed Doble both bagged a brace of wickets as Plympton were bowled out for 280.

Exmouth 2nd XI were in C Division East action and they were handsome 112-run winners at Whimple where Richard Baggs plundered a magnificent century. Baggs hit 124 and James Edworthy chipped in with 27 in an Exmouth total of 226-8. James Edworthy (4-27), Mark Douglas (2-52) and Matt Tarry (2-12) then combined to bowl the home side out for 114.

Clyst St George won their D Division East home game against Sampford Peverell & Tiverton by eight wickets. It was another special afternoon for young Sam Read as he stroked his way to a sixth century of the season – and took his run tally to 930 – in what was only his 10th knock of the campaign! The 122 he scored was also a fourth successive home league century and it took him to 559 runs in five home league games for the season!

The Bohea Field men had earlier used seven different bowlers to dismiss the Mid Devon men for 178 in 44.4 overs with Matt Knight (2-24) and young Read (2-25) returning the pick of the individual bowling figures.

In another D Division East game, Budleigh II were bowled out for 110 in their fixture at Honiton who then lost just four wickets in the run chase.

Only Harry Parkin (15), Nick Boult (18) and Lee Russell (16) made any impression for the Ottertmouth men with the bat, while, in the home run chase, the four wickets were shared by Sean Butler (2-32) and Lee Russell (2-21).

In their E Division East game, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were three wickets on their visit to Bradninch II. The home side batted first and closed on 235-8 with Martin Pearce (3-39) and Daniel Alford (2-54) the pick of the bowlers. Stephen Boundy then top scored with 62 and, after the run chase saw the Woods slip to 187-7, unbeaten knocks from Dave Church (29) and Nalin Chouhan (25), saw them to victory with 20 deliveries of the match remaining.

Topsham St James were also in E Division East action and they were the latest team to go down to all-conquering North Devon 2nd XI who beat them by 45 runs in a low scoring affair at Bonfire Field. The Tops did very well to bowl the powerful visiting side out for just 161 with Brian Jeary (4-32) and Tom Russell (3-48) taking wickets. However, that was enough to win the game for the men from Instow as Topsham were then bowled out for 115 with only Mark Phillips (32) and Ed Kirby (27) making any impression with the bat.

Clyst St George II were 115-run winners of their F Division East game at Clyst Hydon II. Batting first, Clyst closed on 225-9 with Tim Read top scoring with 66. The home side were then bowled out for 110 inside 29 overs with the key wicket takers being Ian Edworthy (3-6), Will Furniss (3-32) and Kevin Coe (3-10).