Cricket rewind - a look at matchday 12 in 2019 and double delight for Clyst St George

Budleigh Salterton 2nd XI who are playing in the Tolchards Devon League D Division East this season. Back row (left to right) Tracey Keas (scorer), Ollie Clark, Nick Boult, Steve Booth, Sean Butler, Joe Marley, Alec Richardson, Steve Boult (club umpire). Front row (left to right) Lee Russell ,Charles Parkin, Dan Messon, James England, Khair Ahmadzai. Picture KEVIN CURRAN Archant

East Devon-based cricket clubs will no doubt be waiting in anticipation for news to come from the Devon League with regard to what remains of the 2020 cricket season.

Trevor Anning rifles the ball away during the game at Bradninch

This coming Saturday (July 11) may well see some local teams play hastily arranged friendlies or ‘in-house’ fixtures ahead of some form of competitive, Devon League organised, competitive cricket from as soon as the following Saturday (July 18).

Had the 2020 Tolchards Devon League season been in full regular swing then this coming Saturday would have been matchday 12, the second matchday of the second half of the campaign.

Hopefully, from next week, we shall be able to report in some 2020 action, but for now we are continuing with our ‘in by-gone seasons’ feature.

Exmouth's Billy Rudolph bowling in the game at Exeter. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Matchday 12 was played out on July 13 and Exmouth were in Premier Division against Sidmouth and they went down to the visiting side by a margin of 136 runs. Sidmouth batted first and closed on an imposing 347-6 after their 50 overs. Josh Bess scored 113 and Alex Barrow was on 99 when he was trapped leg before by a delivery from Alex Craib. As for the most successful Maer men bowlers, that honour went to Ben Ellis (3-61) and George Greenway (2-65). Chris Metters top scored in the Exmouth reply with 57 and other runs came from David Lye (35), Ben Ellis (29) and George Greenway (28) as the Maer men were bowled out for 211 in 43.2 overs.

Budleigh won their A Division visit to Barton, beating the South Devon outfit by 113 runs. The Ottermouth men batted first and closed on 280-6 led their by Tarisai Musakanda (88), James Doble (66), Lloyd Murrin (30), Tony Oxland (29) and Ed Doble (33). Barton were then bowled out for 167 in one ball shy of 49 overs. Max Mejzner was the star of the show with the ball for Budleigh as he returned impressive figures of 5-14 from a full shift of 10 overs. The other wicket takers were Ed Doble (2-43), Joel Murphy (2-25) and Jack England (1-14).

Exmouth II were in C Division East action away at Barnstaple & North Devon where they won by 91 runs. Sean Day top scored with a 44-ball, 11 boundary 80 and there were supporting knocks from Richard Baggs (52) and Will Gingell (34) as Exmouth closed their innings on 227-4. Ryan Schaufler (3-22), Sean Day (2-5) and Sam Goodier (2-20) then combined to reduce the home side to 136-9 - this after they had been, at one stage, 33-6!

Clyst St George were in D Division East action and they chalked up a 30 run success at Upottery. Sam Read (75), Andrew Donovan (61no) and Freddie Creer (54) led Clyst to a close of 254-4. Upottery were then bowled out for 215 with the wickets falling to; Matt Knight (3-31), Dan Kendall (2-31), George O’Dwyer (2-37) and Chris Ferro (2-42).

Cltyst St George 1st XI before their final game of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League that saw saw them end the campaign as D Division East champions. Picture: CAROLINE CREER

In another D Division East game, Budleigh 2nd XI were beaten at home by Sampford Peverell and Halberton. The Mid Devon men batted first and Budleigh used seven different bowlers as the visiting side were bowled out for 181. Sean Butler (2-20), Oliver Clark (2-22) and Joe Marler (2-30), were the three Budleigh bowlers to claim more than one wicket. Nick Bolt then top scored with 43, but there were only two other contributions of double figures as Budleigh were bowled out for 112 in 29.2 overs.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres were five wicket winners of their E Division East home meeting with Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho. Nalin Chouhan (2-31) and Neil Richardson (2-46), plus four single wicket takers combined to bowl the away side out for 161. Lloyd Loman then hit an unbeaten 44 and Simon Vicary chipped in with 27 as the Woods sailed home inside 38 overs.

Clyst St George II were also in E Division East action and they recorded an emphatic 123-run win over Seaton II at Bohea Field. Clyst batted first and powered their way to 301-5 from their 40 overs. In was very much a case of ‘so nearly’ for two of the home batsmen as Tim Read was one shy of a century when he was bowled and Gareth Hall was stumped when a single run short of a half century! Other runs came from Steve Bourke (51no), Gareth Hall (49), Simon Burrell (40) and Dan Takle (36). When Seaton batted they reached 100 for the loss of one wicket, but then the change bowlers got to work and the visitors were eventually bowled out for 173 in 36.2 overs. The wicket takers for the Bohea Field men were; Ewan Cragg (2-6), Oz Besley (2-37), Steve Bourke (2-43) and there were single wickets for Dan Takle and Ollie Welch.

Freddie Creer batting for Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6395. Picture: Terry Ife