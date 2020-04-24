Advanced search

Cricket on hold until July 1 - at the earliest

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 24 April 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

The latest from the world of cricket in light of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic looks set to keep local cricketers out of action some time to come after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced today (Friday, April 24) that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least July 1.

The ECB statement added that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the season remains subject to ongoing advice from government and health experts, and continued consultation with all broadcast partners to determine the optimum way to fulfil fixtures both domestically and internationally.

The ECB Board approved the following measures:

Professional cricket will not be played in England and Wales until at least July 1

Nine rounds of fixtures will be lost in the County Championship season, but blocks for red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket will be held in a revised schedule

The Vitality Blast will be pushed as late in the season as possible to give it the best opportunity of being staged. All matches previously scheduled in June will be moved later in the season

International cricket, featuring England men’s and women’s teams, will look to be scheduled from July until the end of September, with the West Indies Test Series and the whole women’s series against India (Vitality IT20s and Royal London ODIs) both moving from their original slots

In additional Board meeting will be scheduled next Wednesday (April 29) on The Hundred, following a request to dedicate a further session to the competition

In terms of local cricket, this coming weekend, the final one in April, was due to be the last of the 2020 pre-season for clubs who would the launch into their respective 2020 league campaigns on the first Saturday in May.

