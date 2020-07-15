Advanced search

Cricket latest - What next for local Dveon League clubs?

PUBLISHED: 07:38 15 July 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Last Saturday saw a number of East Devon-based cricket teams take to the pitch for the first time this season, albeit three full months after the weekend when they should all have begun playing.

There remain conditions in place that must be adhered to for cricket to be played with amongst the guidelines being a stop every 20 minutes or after six overs for all players and umpires to clean hands with sanitiser.

Local clubs should here later this week about the proposal for some competitive cricket that it is expected will run from six weeks starting on Saturday week (July 25) and running over six successive Saturday’s until the end of August.

Although nothing is yet ‘set in stone’ most clubs seem keen on the idea of a competition that will see clubs play in groups of four, meeting each other home and away to play a total of six games each with group winner progressing to play-off days and then a grand finals day.

Because of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic it is expected that clubs will be placed into groups that limit the amount of travel that will have to be done.

