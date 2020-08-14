Cricket latest - Tolchards Devon League local action on Saturday

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Saturday (August 15) is matchday four of the Tolchards Devon league four-team competition.

Exmouth are in Tier One Premier East action with a trip across to the Fortfield where they need to defeat Sidmouth, who currently top the table, if they are to continue to have any hopes of winning the four-team division and progressing to the knock-out stages.

In the other game in this section Budleigh Salterton entertain Seaton.

In Tier Three East two its bottom versus top as Exmouth II entertain Exeter II at the Maer ground.

Clyst St George entertain Sandford II and a win for the home side would see the Bohea Field men move into second place. Indeed a combination of a Clyst win and a Maer men victory over Exeter and things would look very rosy for the Bohea Field outfit!

Budleigh 2nd XI are away at Feniton in another top-versus-bottom clash. The Ottermouth second string have lost all three so far including a home meeting with Feniton who have won all three of their matches so far. Also in this group Topsham ST James entertain Alphington & Countess Wear.

In Tier Six East East Four it’s first-versus-second with Upottery II entertaining Woodbury & Newton St Cyres.

Clyst St George II will need to complete a Tier Six East Four double over Bradninch II and, if they do win in Mid Devon, then the Bohea Field second string will keep tabs on table topping Alphington & Countess Wear II who host Thorverton II.

In Tier Eight East East Five there is local derby action at Woodbury where the home side entertain Topsham St James in a clash of the two 2nd XIs. A win for Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II would keep them ‘in the hunt’ for divisional honours, but this section does seem to be destined to be won by all-conquering Sidury.