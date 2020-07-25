Advanced search

Cricket is back - but will the weather allow play to proceed?

PUBLISHED: 11:09 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 25 July 2020

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Cricket lovers the length and breadth of the area will have viewed the weather forecast with horror that rain looks set to play a part in proceedings on matchday one of a greatly shortened Devon League season.

Rain on the final Saturday of July is not unusual!

Indeed, over the past decade three of the final Saturday’s in July have been hit by rain with the 2018, 2017 and 2013 campaigns all suffering from a wet final Saturday in July.

However, rain on this final Saturday of July 2020 will be seen as being particularly cruel on cricketers who have waited so long to get back to playing competitive Devon league cricket.

Given any ‘normal’ gap between one league season ending and another season starting - usually a period of eight months, it was back on August 31, 2019 that Devon League teams last saw action and so, those that can play today, will be doing so for the first time in almost 11 months!

In terms of scheduled local action today the big game is clearly the local derby at Ottermouth where Budleigh Salterton entertain Exmouth (12.30pm). Clyst St George are in home action with Exeter II the visitors to the Bohea Field while Exmouth II host Sandford II at the Maer (both games starting at 1.00pm).

Topsham St James host Budleigh II in a match that is being played at Kenn CC.

Clyst St George II head for Alphington & Countess Wear II and Topsham St James head for Sidbury.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XI travel to Seaton II while the Woods 2nd XI host Kentisbeare II.

