Cricket - coming soon...the East Devon Virtual Cricket League

PUBLISHED: 12:09 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 02 May 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

For the next 12 weeks we shall be running a ‘Virtual East Devon Cricket League’ with two divisions each of 10 teams playing each other home and away in a T20 format.

Each Saturday and Wednesday we shall publish the results and, at the end of the 12 weeks we will have a framed certificate to present to the champions of Division One and Division Two.

The ‘system’ we shall use for the competition is ‘alphabet cricket’ whereby each letter of the alphabet is either dot ball, 1, 2, 3, 4 six or a wicket – the wicket letters are ‘b’ and ‘c’. The full list of letters reads:

A dot; b wicket; c wicket; d 2; e 1; f 3; g 2; h 4; I 1; j 4; k 4; l 2; m 2; n dot; o 1; p 2; q SIX; r 2; s 1; t 2; u 1; v 3; w 4; x SIX; y 4 and Z SIX

Matches are made up by taking random text from newspapers.

The two divisions are made up of;

Division One: Sidmouth, Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Seaton, Clyst St George, Ottery St Mary, Upottery, Whimple, Feniton and Kilmington.

Division Two: Axminster, Honiton, Uplyme & Lyme Regis, Tipton St John, Sidbury, Newton Poppleford, Chardstock, Topsham St James, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres and Kentisbeare.

The matchday one fixtures are:

Division One

Sidmouth v Exmouth; Budleigh Salterton v Seaton; Clyst St George v Ottery St Mary; Upottery v Whimple and Feniton v Kilmington.

Division Two

Axminster v Honiton; Uplyme & Lyme Regis v Tipton St John; Sidbury v Newton Poppleford; Chardstock v Topsham St James and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres v Kentisbeare.

Results from matchday one will appear here from 7pm on Saturday and matchday two will be published at 7pm on Wednesday, May 6.

