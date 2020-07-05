Cricket back on a local level from next Saturday

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Following the news from the ECB that recreational cricket can return from Saturday, July 11, the Devon Cricket League are advising member clubs that they are hoping to run some form of cricket in what remains of then season, writes Stephen Birley.

In a communication sent to all clubs, the league has advised that clubs should use the next two Saturday’s (July 11 and July 18) to both prepare so that they can conform to all covid-19 conditions that need to be put in place and/or observed before a potential start date of some form of cricket action from Saturday, July 25.

The full communication reads: “The Devon Cricket League (DCL) is delighted that official clearance has been given by the ECB and the government for the return of recreational cricket from Saturday, July 11.

We eagerly await the guidance from the ECB confirming the conditions of its return and we’d hope to receive that by the middle of the coming week.

Once that guidance has been received and shared with all member clubs, we will quickly seek updated confirmation from clubs on their desire to participate in any Devon league organised match programme along side other updated information from clubs regarding a proposed match programme.

Upon receipt of that updated information from clubs the DCL will complete its fixture programming for the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

It is anticipated that the first matchday of any revised 2020 competitive cricket will be Saturday, July 25.”

The 2020 Tolchards Devon League campaign was to have been started back on the first Saturday of May and so, July 25, would actually have been matchday 12 leaving just six matchdays left in the season.

It may well be that a decision is made to ‘extend’ the campaign and so play through September in which case there would be as many as 10 Saturdays available for any competitive cricket.

However, one issue may well be the start/launch of a new football season. With so much sport being left unable to be played for the past three months, it is likely that those young sporting people who like to play both cricket and football may well have some difficult decisions to make as to which sport they chose to play over the next couple of months.