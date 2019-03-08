Crew hits half century as Topsham St James spring a suprise

Topsham St James claimed a major victory when they became only the second team this season to defeat Sidmouth III.

Sidmouth won the toss and opted to bat and their openers made a confident start, getting to 67 before a Nick Crew catch gave Brian Jeary a wicket.

The rest of the innings was too see just over 100 further runs scored as the home fielders held no fewer than six catches as Sidmouth closed on 170-9 from their 45 overs.

Wicket keeper Aiden Pring held three catches and others to show 'safe hands' were Mark Phillips, Matt Garner and Ed Baxter. In terms of the bowling honours, Ross Treleaven finished with figures of 3-37 and Nick Crew's return was 2-31. There were also single wickets taken by Brian Jeary, Mark Phillips and Tom Russell.

The Topsham run chase was launched by Jon Sapwell and Aiden Pring, but the latter was dismissed without troubling the scorers. Mark Phillips joined Sapwell and the pair took the chase to 42 before Phillips was removed, caught and bowled having scored 12.

Sapwell was the third wicket to fall, in his case caught and bowled for a 70-ball 39 with the reply then 80-3.

It was Ross Treleaven who then joined Nick Crew and the pair doubled the home score to take them to the brink of victory. Indeed they were just three runs shy of the Sidmouth total when Treleaven fell for 22. Two runs were added before Crew was dismissed, but not before he had completed the match-winning knock, 1 75-ball five boundary 63 and it was left to Tom Russell (4) and Matt Garner (1) to see their side to a terrific win

This Saturday (July 13), Topsham St James travel to face a Countess Wear side that beat them by two wickets when the teams met in early May at the Bonfire Field.