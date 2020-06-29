County cricket set to start on August 1

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has given its approval for the professional men’s county cricket season to begin on August 1.

The formats to be played during the delayed men’s county season are due to be agreed by the 18 First-Class Counties in early July, with a new fixture schedule to be published thereafter.

A commitment to play women’s domestic cricket in 2020 has also been made, but may differ from the planned rollout of the new women’s elite domestic structure.

Preparation and planning for the season across the men’s and women’s domestic game remains subject to ongoing advice from Government and medical professionals with the safety of players, staff and officials the first priority.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “It is a significant step for our game that we are able to approve the start of the men’s domestic season for August 1, and one which will be welcomed by everyone connected with County Cricket.

“It follows extensive consultation between the 18 First-Class Counties, the Professionals Cricketers’ Association and ECB and has only been achievable thanks to the significant hard work that continues to occur as we prepare for a domestic season unlike any the game has faced before.

“It must be stressed that the safety of our players, staff and officials has been the first priority through all discussions and Government guidance will continue to shape our planning and preparation.

Planning for the return of the women’s domestic game remains ongoing, but our commitment to women’s domestic cricket is unwavering and we look forward to sharing further news shortly.’’

If you are a ticket holder for a domestic match, you do not need to do anything at this stage. When a revised schedule is announced each host venue will communicate its own ticket policy, which will inform ticket holders of refund or transfer options. Ticket holders should wait for this information which will provide further detail.