Corney and Takle bat Clyst St George 2nds to victory

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5294. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sam Corney and Dan Takle powered Clyst St George 2nd XI to an emphatic eight wicket win on their visit to Sampford Peverell and Tiverton for their latest F Division East match.

Clyst skipper Gareth Hall won the toss and put the home side in and saw his bowler combine to great effect to bundle them out for 181.

The run chase did not get off to the best of starts as opener Simon Burell was bowled for 13 and then number three Harry O'Dwyer was also bowled, in his case without troubling the scorers.

However, that's as tough as it got for the visitors as Sam Corney then took charge, hitting an unbeaten 78 and, with Dan Takle scoring an unbeaten 66, the pair saw their side to an eight wicket win, with the victory confirmed after just 31 overs.

On Saturday (June 1), Clyst St George 2nds, who hold a 10 point lead at the top of the fledgling table, entertain fourth placed Cullompton 2nds.