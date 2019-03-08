Clyst St George up to second after won in Mid Devon

Clyst St George sit second in the D Division East after a 13 run win at Sampford Peverell and Tiverton.

Clyst skipper Harry Attwater won the toss and opted to bat first and saw contributions down the order. Openers Sam Read (38)and Chris Ferro (51) put on 59 for starters and later runs came from Andrew Donovan (41), Jayakrupakar Nallala (30) and Freddie Creer (26) before, what would later prove to be a crucial ninth wicket partnership of 13 between tail enders Bertie Creer (13) and Inder Singh (1no) saw Clyst to a close of 230-9 after their 45 overs.

When the Mid Devon men replied they lost an early wicket with Freedie Creer taking the catch off Andrew Donovan to part the openers with just 11 on the board.

However, the second wicket partnership took the run chase to 92 before a catch by the skipper off Chris Ferro ended it.

The home side stayed in the game though and Clyst skipper Attwater had to skilfully switch his bowling around to claim the vital wickets. At 190-7 the home side were just favourites, but Clyst stuck at it and claimed the final wicket with the first ball of the 43rd over with the home total 13 runs shy of that posted earlier by Clyst.

So, two wins from three games sees Clyst sitting second with 46 points, 11 fewer than leaders Feniton, the only side in the section to have won their first three games.

On Saturday (May 25) Clyst St George are in home action with third placed Chardstock the Bohea Field visitors.