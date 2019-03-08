Advanced search

Clyst St George top the Sidmouth Leisure Centre League Indoor Cricket League table

PUBLISHED: 12:22 12 November 2019

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Clyst St George lead the way at the halfway stage of the Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League.

A double win on the latest matchday sees Clyst St George edge ahead of Sidmouth to sit top of the table.

In their first game, Clyst St George were too much for Newton Poppleford, who they bowled out for just 46 after clocking a total of 106 when batting first.

They then accounted for Upottery, who batted first and were restricted to a total of 58, passed with some ease by Clyst St George who have reached half way with four wins and one defeat from their five games so far.

The other matches played on matchday five saw Sidmouth win a fourth game in five after scoring an imposing 163 and then held Tipton to a reply of 120.

The third game of the day saw Clyst Hydon held to a score of 51, passed with a degree of comfort by Newton Poppleford.

The table as at halfway reads

P S D L WF WA Pts

Clyst St George 5 4 0 1 70 30 12

Sidmouth 5 4 0 1 31 37 12

Clyst Hydon 5 2 0 3 19 29 6

Upottery 5 3 0 2 40 36 9

Newton Poppleford 5 2 0 3 45 35 6

Tipton St John 5 0 0 5 -1 37 0

