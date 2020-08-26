Clyst St George teams suffer mixed fortunes

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Clyst St George were beaten by two wickets in a close encounter at the Maer ground home of Exmouth II.

The Bohea Field men batted first and were led to a close of 218-6 by a splendid unbeaten 84 from Dan Kendall. Gregg Marks took 3-21 for Exmouth who then got home with two wickets to spare thanks to a knock of 69 from Louis Morison.

Other Maer men to score runs were Richard Baggs (40) and Stuart Rintoul (32) while Andrew Donovan finished with figures of 3-29 for the beaten side.

Clyst St George II were 31-run winners of their home meeting with Thorverton II.

Clyst were a troubled 65-6 before Oz Besley (27) and Will Furniss (49no) added 67 for the seventh wicket as the home side closed on 165-8.

The Thors replied with 131-7 with two wicket hauls for Sophie Florides (2-12 from seven overs), Oz Besley (2-35) and Nathan Wells (2-31).