Clyst St George still in Indoor Cricket League title race

Clyst St George remain heavily involved in the race for Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League honours.

The last two match days have seen just two matches played.

November 17 saw wins for Sidmouth and Clyst Hydon while the Upottery versus Tipton St John match was cancelled.

Sidmouth restricted Clyst St George to 72, a total they passed in some comfort and then Clyst Hydon chalked up a score of 105 before restricting Newton Poppleford to 84.

Last Sunday the action began with Tipton St John bowled out for 67 leaving Clyst Hydon a straight forward run chase.

The Sidmouth versus Newton Poppleford game was not played and so a new date will need to be found and the days action was wrapped up with Upottery restricting Clyst St George to 92 and knocking off the required runs.

Latest table

P W D L F A Pts

Upottery 7 5 0 2 39 41 15

Sidmouth 6 5 0 1 40 44 15

Clyst St George 7 4 0 3 86 42 12

Clyst Hydon 7 4 0 3 43 45 12

Newton Poppleford 6 2 0 4 55 45 6

Tipton St John 7 0 0 7 -3 43 0