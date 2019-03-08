Clyst St George skipper hits half century as team rounds off champion season with another win

Cltyst St George 1st XI before their final game of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League that saw saw them end the campaign as D Division East champions. Picture: CAROLINE CREER Archant

Clyst St George rounded off a wonderful season with a 15th win in 18 D Division East outings to leave them finishing as champions and a whopping 52 points better off than divisional runners-up Upottery who will join the Bohea Field men in the C Division East next season.

Batting first against Clyst Hydon, the Bohea Field men closed on 232-8 from their 45 overs.

There were three key contributions with the bat, 51 from opener Freddie Creer, 42 from the previous weekends double centurion, Andrew Donovan and an unbeaten 56 from skipper Harry Attwater, with the skipper's knock including six fours and three sixes.

When Clyst Hydon batted they were bowled out for 108 in one ball shy of 32 overs. Such was the end-of-season feel to the game Clyst St George used no fewer than eight different bowlers and six of them got wickets.

The best of the bowling returns was the 3-13 off four overs by Inder Singh while both Dan Kendall and Hamish Dow bagged a brace of wickets.

Single wickets were taken by George O'Dwyer, Andrew Donovan and Oli Chaterjee.

Winning the title means a step up the Tolchards Devon League ladder and so next season Clyst St George will visit the likes of Sidmouth II and Exmouth II and also welcome Brixham, Ottery St Mary, Braunton and Shobrooke Park 1st XIs to Bohea Field.

Clyst St George 2nd XI also completed a champions season as they won their final F Division East game, beating Honiton 2nds by 86 runs.

Harry O'Dwyer (42) Will Furniss (32), Sam Corney (31) and Matt Knight (20no) all chipped in as Clyst closed on 201-9 and then Oz Besley and Ollie Welch both claimed three wicket hauls as Honiton were bowled out for 115.

Next season Clyst St George II will play in E Division East where they will come up against the likes of Topsham St James, Countess Wear and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 1st XIs and the 2nd XIs of A Division clubs Budleigh Salterton and Bradninch.