Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clyst St George skipper has eyes on promotion

PUBLISHED: 08:09 03 May 2019

Action from a Clyst St George pre-sason game ahead of the start of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Action from a Clyst St George pre-sason game ahead of the start of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Clyst St George head into the D Division East campaign off the back of a respectable 2018 season at the end of which the Bohea Field men sat fifth in the table having won eight out of their 18 games.

The Clyst St Geprge 1st XI league fixtures. Picture ARCHANTThe Clyst St Geprge 1st XI league fixtures. Picture ARCHANT

They did bank the second highest number of both batting and bowling points in the section with only champions Exmouth II recording more points than them.

Harry Attwater will lead the side this season and, with regard to this season, the skipper says: “We are hoping to continue where we left off in the second half of last season and make a concerted push for promotion.”

The skipper adds: “We will continue to develop the group of youngsters we have been bringing through in league cricket over the past couple of years. Our 1st XI, typically, had four or five U16 players in each weekend team and each one of those had represented Devon in their age group, so youngsters are very much part of our core team this time round.

“We are also able to use our 2nd XI to bring through other youngsters, which helps them find their feet in senior cricket.”

Clyst St George 2nd XI fixturesClyst St George 2nd XI fixtures

Most Read

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Exmouth and Budleigh elections 2019: Results LIVE

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Dolphins seen in the sea near Exmouth

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson

Most Read

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Exmouth and Budleigh elections 2019: Results LIVE

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Dolphins seen in the sea near Exmouth

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth and Budleigh elections 2019: Results LIVE

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Clyst St George skipper has eyes on promotion

Action from a Clyst St George pre-sason game ahead of the start of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

East Budleigh sign off league campaign with fine win

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira’s outdoor campaign starts with a ‘splash’ and a chorus of ‘April Showers’

Madeira members at the start of the 2019 outdoor season. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Buzza looking ahead – not back – as Maer men look to play cricket with a smile on their face

Exmouth at home to Twickenham. Ref exsp 18 19TI 3258. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists