Clyst St George skipper has eyes on promotion

Action from a Clyst St George pre-sason game ahead of the start of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Clyst St George head into the D Division East campaign off the back of a respectable 2018 season at the end of which the Bohea Field men sat fifth in the table having won eight out of their 18 games.

The Clyst St Geprge 1st XI league fixtures. Picture ARCHANT The Clyst St Geprge 1st XI league fixtures. Picture ARCHANT

They did bank the second highest number of both batting and bowling points in the section with only champions Exmouth II recording more points than them.

Harry Attwater will lead the side this season and, with regard to this season, the skipper says: “We are hoping to continue where we left off in the second half of last season and make a concerted push for promotion.”

The skipper adds: “We will continue to develop the group of youngsters we have been bringing through in league cricket over the past couple of years. Our 1st XI, typically, had four or five U16 players in each weekend team and each one of those had represented Devon in their age group, so youngsters are very much part of our core team this time round.

“We are also able to use our 2nd XI to bring through other youngsters, which helps them find their feet in senior cricket.”