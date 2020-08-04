Clyst St George suffer narrow defeat at Sandford

Clyst St George Cricket Club lost their second game in as many matches following a narrow defeat at Sandford Cricket Club Seconds in East 2 (Tier 3) division.

Sandford finished their innings on 218-8 and Clyst St George fell 18 runs short in their chase, ending the day on 200 all out.

Sandford batted first and were put in a dominant position thanks to a score of 72 from Christopher Blake. Tom Williams finished just eight runs short of his half century.

Chatterjee was the pick of the bowlers for Clyst St George, taking 6-40.

Inder Singh on 74 was the leading run scorer in Clyst St George’s chase while Daniel Kendall scored 66.

The wickets were shared around the Sandford players with Maud taking four, Hawkins three and Lewis two.

The defeat means Clyst St George are in third spot behind Exeter Seconds and league leaders Sandford.

This Saturday (August 8), Clyst St George host Exmouth Seconds.