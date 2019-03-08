Clyst St George openers in 252 run opening stand

Action from a Clyst St George pre-sason game ahead of the start of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Clyst St George sit second in the D Division East table after a 117 run win at home to Chardstock.

The game will be remembered for a long time because of the opening stand of 252 between Clyst St George openers Sam Read and Chris Ferro.

It was Read who dominated proceedings and he was first out, but not before he had scored 167 including no fewer than 20 fours as he and Ferro, who hit 89, served up that huge opening partnership.

It was a case of 'after the lord mayor's show' for what remained of the home innings with only Andrew Donovan (20) and Jayakrupakar Nallala (10) into double figures as the home batting effort ended on 310-7 after their 45 overs.

Chardstock made a bold effort to get at the total, but, when they knew they were not going to chase down the huge total they turned to wicket preservation and the home side used eight different bowlers to try and winkle the batsmen out with Chardstock closing on 193-8.

Steve Bourke topped the home bowling with his figures of 2-24 and four other bowlers, George O'Dwyer, Bertie Creer, Freddie Creer and Sam Read each claimed a single wicket.

On Saturday (June 1) Clyst St George have something of a 'rare treat' when they get to play on the home ground of a Premier Division club with their visit to Sandford 2nds.