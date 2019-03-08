Clyst St George top the table following Honiton win

Clyst St George v Honiton in the D Division East. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Clyst St George are top of the D Division East table following their 31-run win over Honiton.

The team lost the toss to visitors Honiton and were asked to have a bat.

Runs were seemingly hard to come by as the highest personal total was the 34no of Inder Singh.

When the wickets fell, they seem to come in pairs. Simon Burrell and Daniel Kendall were dismissed within five runs of each over while Dan Takle and Jayakrupakar Nallala were separated by four.

Clyst St George battled for a score of 191-8 at the end of the 45 overs and would now rely on their bowlers to secure the win.

After the Honiton openers scored a 51-run partnership, the wickets soon began to tumble. Four batsmen were dismissed in a period that saw just 12 runs added to the score.

Steve Bourke impressed with the ball, taking three wickets while Ollie Manning, Daniel Kendall and Inder Singh all took two each.

Heading into the final five overs, Honiton were struggling to match the required run rate and their hopes were vanquished when their final wicket Willy Graham fell with the score at 160.

Clyst St George's win means they overtake Upottery who suffered their third defeat of the season against Sandford.

Next up for Clyst St George is a trip to Clyst Hydon on Saturday, June 29.