Openers dominate as Clyst St George rack up big win

PUBLISHED: 11:33 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 08 May 2019

Action from the Clyst St George pre-season friendly at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Clyst St George's openers put on a double century partnership as they powered their way to a 119 run win over Budleigh Salterton 2nds.

Christopher Ferro and Sam Read hit 123 and 110 respectively as the team ensured their start to the Tolchards Devon Cricket League was a winning one.

Budleigh won the toss and elected to field but were soon regretting that decision when Clyst St George made it to 212 without loss.

Read was eventually dismissed when Chris Battin bowled him but by then the damage was done.

The remaining batsman added a further 52 to leave Clyst St George on 302-7 at the end of the 45 overs, the second highest score on the day across all divisions.

Fortunes could not have been different for Budleigh though as their opener Steve Booth went for a golden duck via the bowling of George O'Dwyer.

O'Dwyer and Hamish Dow were the main threats to the Budleigh wickets as they dismissed three batsman each.

Middle order batsman Johnathon Bubb did provide some resistance with his hit of 69 but he eventually fell to make it 144-6.

The tailorder was tidied away without any real trouble as the hosts finished on 183 all out.

Clubbers’ big blow

