Clyst St George batsman Sam Read slams fifth century of prolific season

Sam Read batting for Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6415. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Clyst St George batsman Sam Read scored a fifth century of the Tolchards Devon League D Division East season to help guide his side to an eighth win of the campaign as they defeated Budleigh 2nds by a massive margin of 311 runs.

After being asked to bat first, Clyst St George openers Chris Ferro and Sam Read began to rifle the ball to all parts of the Bohea Field ground.

The pair took the score into three figures and then beyond 200 before they were eventually parted with the score on 223 with Read out for 148. In this latest knock Read hit 18 fours and thumped seven sixes.

Dan Kendall joined Ferro and there was no letting up in the impetus of the innings as the second wicket saw 137 runs added, taking the total to 360 when Ferro was finally out, hitting 18 fours in his 131.

Andrew Donovan and Jayakrupakar Nallala both perished without troubling the scores and then Kendall (65) and Oli Chatterjee (10) also leaving Steve Bourke (11) and Dan Takle (2) as the not out batsman as the home innings closed on a whopping 399-6 after 45 overs.

Budleigh got a 38 run start before Alex Richardson was caught by Sam Read off the bowling of Andrew Donovan for 14 and it was soon 54-2 as Steve Bourke held a catch off his own bowling.

Budleigh then slipped to 75-6 as Dan Kendall bagged a wicket and Read, introduced as the second change, claimed three wickets in quick succession.

The tail did not wag for too long as Oli Chatterjee claimed a brace and Freddie Creer also claimed a wicket as Budleigh were bowled out for 88 in just 17.4 overs.

The win sees Clyst extend their lead at the top of the table. The Bohea Field men now hold a 32 point lead over second placed Sandford 2nds and they have a 35 point margin in terms of the gap between them and fourth placed Feniton.

On Saturday (July 13), Clyst St George visit third placed Upottery.