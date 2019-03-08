Advanced search

Clyst St George batsman Sam Read rifled sixth century of the league campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:06 23 July 2019

Clyst St George batsman Sam Reed hits a six in a recent Tolchards Devon League game. Picture JED ROSSER

Clyst St George batsman Sam Reed hits a six in a recent Tolchards Devon League game. Picture JED ROSSER

Jed Rosser Photography

Clyst St George's prolific batsman Sam Read is on target to score 1,000 league runs before the end of July after he rifled another century - his sixth of the campaign - as the Bohea Field men won at Sampford Peverell and Tiverton.

Read hit an unbeaten 122 as his side claimed an eight wicket win in Mid Devon and that means the youngster now has 930 league runs this season!

Clyst St George skipper Harry Attwater won the toss and put the home side in and five of the seven bowlers he used claimed at least one wicket as Sampford Peverell and Tiverton were bowled out for 188 in 44.4 overs.

Sam Read helped himself to a brace of wickets at a cost of just 25 runs from nine overs and Matt Knight also picked up two wickets while there were single wickets for George O'Dwyer, Andrew Donovan and Freddie Creer.

Chris Ferro and Sam Read launched the run chase and they put on yet another century opening stand before Read fell for a 24 boundary 122. Ferro's contribution to the opening wicket partnership of 148 was 25. He was joined by Freddie Creer who was the only other wicket to fall, in his case out for eight. That left Andrew Donovan to join Ferro to see the Bohea Field men to another victory with the winning line crossed on 182 with two balls of the 28th over to be bowled.

With two-thirds of the league season now done, Clyst St George sit top, 32 points clear of second placed Sandford 2nds and, more crucially given three teams are promoted from the division, thy are now 50 points clear of fourth placed Kentisbeare with six games to go and 120 points to play for.

