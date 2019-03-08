Clyst St George batsman Sam Read misses out on 1,000 runs before the end of July by the narrowest of amrgins

The Tolchards Devon League leading run scorer, Clyst St George player Sam Read missed out on clocking up 1,000 league runs in a single season before the end of July by just seven runs!

What's more, his score of 63, from just 24 balls from the opening berth in the game at Chardstock was in a losing cause as Clyst St George suffered only a third defeat of the league term, beaten by a margin of 60 runs.

The home side batted first, but suffered an early blow thanks to a Chris Ferro catch off the bowling of George O'Dwyer. A Matt Knight leg before decision accounted for the second home wicket and it won 71-3 with a wicket for first change Sam Read. The fourth wicket pairing took Chardstock to 155 before a smart stumping by Nick Dubuisson of the bowling of Freddie Creer left the hosts four down. The sixth wicket fell thanks to a Freddie Creer inspired run-out and Chardstock were soon 181-7 and 192-8 after a quick-fire double for Ferro. George O'Dwyer finished what he started by claiming wickets nine and 10 as Chardstock were bowled out for 199 in 43.5 overs.

The Clyst St George run chase got off to a flying start as Read and Chris Ferro blasted their side to within touching distance of three figures when Read fell to a catch having faced just 24 deliveries, plundering 63 runs, hitting seven fours and four sixes! However, once he departed wickets fell at regular intervals as the table-toppers were bowled out for 139 in 31.4 overs. Ferro chipped in with a 54-ball 34 and there were q6 extras, but no other bat reached double figures.

The defeat means that the Clyst St George lead at the top of the table has been cut to 20 points. However, with just five games remaining, in terms of getting promotion, Clyst have a 42 points cushion on the side sitting fourth and so require just 59 points from their last five games to be sure of a place in the higher division next season.