Clyst St George batsman Sam Read gets Devon Lions call-up

PUBLISHED: 09:16 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 26 June 2019

Sam Read batting for Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6415. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George batsman Sam Read has been rewarded for his sparkling start to the season by a call-up to the Devon Lions squad for Sunday's 50-over friendly with Gloucestershire Academy at the County Ground, Exeter.

The game was originally fixture as a two-day match, but cut back to a single day at Gloucestershire's request. Weight of games and the demands on players were behind the request.

Devon Lions is a development programme run by the county club to prepare emerging cricketers for Minor Counties cricket.

Exeter leg-spinner Ed Middleton went through the system last season and is now in the three-day Unicorns Championship squad.

Three players will make their Devon Lions' debuts against Gloucestershire: Charlie Barriball, Sam Read, who has scored four Tolchards Devon League D Division East centuries in eight outings this season, and Jack Moore. All have impressed in league cricket this season for their club sides.

Sidmouth seamer Tom Simmons and early order batsman Rory Thomas are included in the squad.

Tim Western, the director of the Lions project, said: "This is a great opportunity for these players, who have been performing well within the league, to test themselves at the next level up."

Devon Lions: R J Thomas (Sidmouth), C Barriball (Tavistock), M P Skeemer (Cornwood), T J R Codd (Bovey Tracey), J S Moore (North Devon), J H G Degg (Torquay), M J Petherbridge (Plymouth), G B Allen (Torquay), T W Simmons (Sidmouth), S Read (Clyst St George), B Beaumont (Cornwood), D M V Fogerty (Hatherleigh).

