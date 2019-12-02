Clyst St George batsman Sam Read crowned Tolchards Devon League Player of the Year

Jim Mardell, managing director of Devon Cricket League sponsors Tolchards presents Clyst St George teenager Sam Read with the Player of the Year trophy. Picture DEVON CRICKET LEAGUE Archant

Clyst St George player Sam Read was named young player of the year at the Tolchards Devon Cricket League's annual general meeting, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Ferro (left) receives the Devon Cricket League D Division winners trophy from Jim Mardell, managing director of Devon Cricket League sponsors Tolchards. Picture DEVON CRICKET LEAGUE Chris Ferro (left) receives the Devon Cricket League D Division winners trophy from Jim Mardell, managing director of Devon Cricket League sponsors Tolchards. Picture DEVON CRICKET LEAGUE

Read, who is 17 and attends the sixth form at Exeter School, had a superb season with the bat for the villagers who ran away with the D Division East.

In 16 games for the team Read slammed six centuries and three 50s on his way to 1,115 league runs at an average of 69.69. His top score was 167 in an opening stand of 252 with Chris Ferro (89) against Chardstock.

During a purple patch in June and July the young Clyst opener hit scores of 119, 106, 148, 75, 122 and 63.

No wonder Premier clubs such as Exeter and Sandford have been asking Read what his plans are for next season?

Friday night was certainly one to remember for Clyst St George as Chris Ferro, standing in for absent captains, picked up the championship trophies for both the D and F Divisions.

Jim Mardell, the managing director of league sponsors Tolchards Drinks, made all three presentations.