Clyst St George batsman scores fourth century of the season

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6364. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There was general disappointment for our local teams on matchday seven of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Exmouth suffered a sixth straight top flight defeat, Budleigh were washed out in their top-of-the-table A Division game at Hatherleigh, Clyst St George suffered their second defeat of the D Division East campaign, but there was a big win for Topsham St James who bundled hosts Woodbury & Newton St Cyres for just 37 in their E Division East meeting.

Exmouth entertained Exeter, who left the Maer ground with a 43 run success, bowling the home side out for 109 in 40.3 overs after they had themselves been bowled out for 152 in 47.3 overs.

Ben Green (73) and Tom Richardson (34) were the principal run scorers for Exeter, while the Maer men used nine different bowlers and the pick of the returns was the 3-16 from 4.3 overs sent down by Billy Rudolph. Pete Turnbull bagged a brace of wickets and then top scored with 31, but the only other double figures scores from home batsmen came from Ben Ellis (21), George Greenway (13no), skipper Andrew Buzza (12) and opener James Horler (10).

The defeat leaves the Maer men in the bottom two where they are currently four points better off than basement side North Devon, but only four shy of third bottom Torquay, who they meet at the Maer ground this Saturday.

Budleigh were 37-3 after 14 overs of their run chase at Hatherleigh when the rain washed away proceedings. Earlier, the home side had closed on 175-5 after 42 overs with four different bowlers; Matt Murphy, Tarisai Musakanda, Ed Doble and Muhammad Sarfraz taking a wicket each.

In the Budleigh reply, Marc Trotman (1), James Doble (2) and Ed Doble (4) had been sent packing by the home bowling, but Muskanda looked set on a run-a-ball 25, hitting three fours and a six when the weather ended any hope of a result.

The washout means Budleigh are third in the table, 13 points behind second placed Bradninch. On Saturday, Budleigh are at home with the visitors being an Abbotskerswell side bowled out for just 37 in less than 14 overs by Bradninch last Saturday.

Clyst St George remain top of the D Division East table despite a second defeat of the campaign when they were beaten by four wickets on their visit to Kentisbeare.

Prolific run scorer Sam Read hit his fourth century of the season, hitting 106 in his side's 234-8 from 37 overs.

Kentisbeare, who have a small ground on which a 'par score' is probably 250 - got home with four wickets and overs to spare on 235-6. Inder Singh (3-56 from five overs) was the main wicket taker for the table toppers.

Next up for Clyst St George is a Saturday (June 25) home game against a Honiton side that picked up a second win of the season last weekend, winning handsomely at Chardstock.

Topsham St James made the short trip to Woodbury for an E Division East derby and they returned home as handsome victors. Topsham batted first and, thanks to a fine unbeaten 60 from number five batsmen Ross Treleaven - they also had knocks of 39 from Aiden Pring and 30 from Jon Sapwell a s well as 27 extra's in their total of 184-6.

That proved more than enough to win the visitors the match as they bowled the home side out for just 36 in one ball shy of 30 overs!

Topsham St James skipper Ed Kirby used eight different bowlers and seven got wickets with the best of the returns being that from Nick Crew of 3-4 from four overs.

For Woodbury & Newton St Cyres, the main provider of runs was extras which contributed 12. The top score with the bat was the 10 from Ian Hughes and no fewer than seven of the home batsmen lasted nine balls or fewer at the wicket!

On Saturday (June 25), Topsham St James travel to basement side Upottery while Woodbury & Newton St Cyres entertain Countess Wear.