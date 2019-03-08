Advanced search

Clyst St George batsman Andrew Donovan hits unbeaten double century

PUBLISHED: 12:08 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 28 August 2019

Clyst St George's double centurion Andrew Donovan (right) and Inder Singh (left) leave the pitch at the end of their team's innings. In the next session Singh claimed a 'fivefer' as Clyst St George won handsomely at Honiton. Picture CAROLINE CREER

Archant

Clyst St George won their 14th game out of 17 Tolchards League D Division East matches as they beat hosts Honiton by 238 runs.

Clyst St George batsman Andrew Donovan who hit an unbeaten double century for the Tolchards Devon League D Division East champions as they won their penultimate game of the season at Honiton. Picture: CSGCCCClyst St George batsman Andrew Donovan who hit an unbeaten double century for the Tolchards Devon League D Division East champions as they won their penultimate game of the season at Honiton. Picture: CSGCCC

On a day of rare failure for star batsman Sam Read - the teenager, with over 1,000 league runs to his name this term, was out for just 12 - it was number four bat Andrew Donovan who took the plaudits with an outstanding unbeaten 203.

Opener Freddie Creer scored 81 - he and Donovan out on 342 for the third wicket as Clyst St George closed on a huge 392-7.

Third change bowler Inder Singh (5-25) and George O'Dwyer (2-27) then combined to bowl the home side out for 154 in 25.3 overs.

Clyst St George end their championship-winning season on Saturday (August 31) when they entertain a Clyst Hydon team that may well be relegated if they lose the Bohea Field encounter.

Next season, Clyst St George can look forward to games against the likes of Exmouth II, Sidmouth II and Brixham 1st XI.

