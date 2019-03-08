Advanced search

Clyst St George 2nds ease to six wicket win over Exeter 3rds

PUBLISHED: 08:14 08 May 2019

Clyst St George 2nd XI skipper Matt Knight.

Clyst St George 2nd XI skipper Matt Knight.

Archant

The bowlers of Clyst St George 2nds produced a fine performance as they dismissed Exeter 3rds for just 73.

The batsman also played their part, racing to 78-4 to win the game after just 24 overs.

Home side Clyst St George 2nds won the toss and their decision was quickly vindicated with the first wicket falling at 17-1.

A batting collapse of eight wickets for just 41 runs left Exeter on just 73 all out and a mountain to climb if they had any hope of winning.

Matt Knight was the pick of the bowlers for Clyst St George with three wickets for a run rate of 11.

At the crease, Knight was also strong with the bat and his score of 24 was the top among his teammates.

There were slight fears of a similar batting wobble when Clyst St George lost two wickets in the space of four runs but these fears were quickly eased with the batting of Oli Chatterjee.

Next up for Clyst St George 2nds is Sampford Peverell & Tiverton CC who lost their first game against Thorverton 2nds by three wickets.

