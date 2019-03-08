Clyst St George 2nds sit top after handsome win over Clyst Hydon

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5295. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Clyst St George sit top of the fledgling Tolchards Devon League F Division East table after they claimed a third successive win, defeating visiting Clyst Hydon 2nds by seven wickets at Bohea Field.

Clyst St George skipper Gareth Hall won the toss and asked the visiting side to bat and, with the exception of Sri Lankan opener Supun Malingawe Sinharage, who scored a half century, no one else got more than the 16 from number six batsman Paul Garnham.

Clyst Hydon closed on 122 after 35.3 overs. The home bowling honours went to Matt Knight with his figures being 4-16 from 6.3 overs. Hamish Dow claimed 3-10 from eight overs and Ian Edworthy picked up 2-10 from his eight overs.

Opener Simon Burrell led the run chase, carrying his bat through to stumps at which point eh was unbeaten on 53.

Clyst St George lost just three wickets along the way and the 'best of the rest' in terms of the batting effort were knocks of 26 from Harry O'Dwyer and an unbeaten 15 from Jack Gerrard.

On Saturday (May 25), Clyst St George 2nds travel to fourth placed Sampford Peverell and Tiverton 2nd XI who sit fourth, 18 points behind the table toppers.

