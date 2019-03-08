Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Clyst St George 2nds sit top after handsome win over Clyst Hydon

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 May 2019

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5295. Picture: Terry Ife

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5295. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Clyst St George sit top of the fledgling Tolchards Devon League F Division East table after they claimed a third successive win, defeating visiting Clyst Hydon 2nds by seven wickets at Bohea Field.

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5294. Picture: Terry IfeOllie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5294. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George skipper Gareth Hall won the toss and asked the visiting side to bat and, with the exception of Sri Lankan opener Supun Malingawe Sinharage, who scored a half century, no one else got more than the 16 from number six batsman Paul Garnham.

Clyst Hydon closed on 122 after 35.3 overs. The home bowling honours went to Matt Knight with his figures being 4-16 from 6.3 overs. Hamish Dow claimed 3-10 from eight overs and Ian Edworthy picked up 2-10 from his eight overs.

Opener Simon Burrell led the run chase, carrying his bat through to stumps at which point eh was unbeaten on 53.

Clyst St George lost just three wickets along the way and the 'best of the rest' in terms of the batting effort were knocks of 26 from Harry O'Dwyer and an unbeaten 15 from Jack Gerrard.

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5293. Picture: Terry IfeOllie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5293. Picture: Terry Ife

On Saturday (May 25), Clyst St George 2nds travel to fourth placed Sampford Peverell and Tiverton 2nd XI who sit fourth, 18 points behind the table toppers.

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5292. Picture: Terry IfeOllie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5292. Picture: Terry Ife

Harry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5289. Picture: Terry IfeHarry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5289. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man jailed for sexually abusing girl told her it was ‘our little secret’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound watersports centre to be called ‘Sideshore’

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man jailed for sexually abusing girl told her it was ‘our little secret’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound watersports centre to be called ‘Sideshore’

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Tennis Academy players impress for Devon in County Cup National Finals

The Devon Under-14 boys, including the four East Devon Tennis Academy players, who did so well at the national finals. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMY

Clyst St George 2nds sit top after handsome win over Clyst Hydon

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5295. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh’s player awards leads to double delight for Jack Hocking

Amount of buried treasure discovered in Exeter and Greater Devon doubles

Buried treasure discovered in Exeter and Greater Devon. Picture: Radar

New events planned for Budleigh’s annual Gala Week

Budleigh Salterton Gala Week parade from 2016. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists