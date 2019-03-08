Clark takes four wickets and Baylis hits unbeaten 42 as Topsham St James win their first game of the season

Topsham St James ladies secured their first win of the league season as they defeated hosts Cornwood by 47 runs.

Cornwood won the toss and invited Topsham St James to bat first on a hot and humid afternoon.

Amelia Sydenham and skipper Hannah Clark opened the innings and they took the score to 30 with some slick running between the wickets, when Sydenham fell to a catch for a 29-ball seven.

Maddy Ross was in next - and the next wicket to fall as she was caught for five. Tora Saxon then joined Clark and the pair took the total to 75 when the skipper fell for a 53-ball, three boundary, 32.

Katy Baylis was next in and she and Saxon took the attack to the home side and had added 67 when axon became the fourth wicket to fall, but not before she had scored a 75-ball 31, hitting three fours.

At the close of the innings Baylis was unbeaten on 42 having faced 52 deliveries, hitting five fours. Lucy Gilbert (2) was the other not out batsman and Topsham St James closed on 156-4 from their 35 overs - the team's highest score of the season to date.

Maddy Ross and Claire Pym shared the new ball duties an it was Pym who first created a run out and then bowled the number three bat to leave the reply on 3-2!

The third wicket pairing restored respectability to the chase and took the total to 43 before a Tory Saxon catch gave fifth change bowler Hannah Clark a wicket.

Indeed it was the combination of Saxon, from one end, and Clark, from the other, that effectively 'won' the game for the visitors as Cornwood were bowled out for 109 in 32 overs.

Hannah Clark finished with figures of 4-25 and the Saxon return was 2-28 whole Pym also had a brace of wickets.