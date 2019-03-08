Buzza shines with the bat as Maer men lose their final day game against Sandford

Exmouth completed their 2019 Tolchards Devon League campaign with a home defeat at the hands of a Sanford side that secured their top flight status for another season after their eight wicket win at the Maer ground.

Visiting skipper Richard Foan won the toss and put the Maer men in and George Greenway, who opened with James Horler, was caught behind by former team mate Sandy Allen off the very first ball he received and, when Horler joined him back in the pavilion having scored 10, Exmouth were 17-2.

That soon became 20-4 as Finn Marks (2) and David Lye (0) were dismissed in quick succession and, when Ben Ellis (21), Lawrence Greenway (9) and Ben Goodier (12) also in - and out - Exmouth were seven wickets down with only 57 runs on the Maer ground score board!

Ryan Schaufler joined skipper Andrew Buzza and they all but doubled their teams total, reaching 106 when Schaufler was out for a 22-ball six.

Buzza remained, but he saw Alex Craib dismissed for a ninth ball duck with the score on 126 and the innings was all over when last man Greg Marks became the fourth duck of the Exmouth innings.

It was Buzza who had kept his side 'in the contest' with his fine innings of 63 not out from just 43 balls with 13 fours.

However, a final score of 131 in 30-4 overs was never going to trouble a Sandford side in celebratory mood having bagged the five bowling points that ensured their stay in the top flight would continue.

It was Sandford skipper Richard Foan who led the run chase, hitting 79 from just 53 balls before he was caught by Ben Ellis off the bowling of Alex Craib (1-21 from three overs).

That proved to be one of only two wickets that the Maer men would claim - the other was snared by David Lye (1-3 in two overs) as Sandford eased to an eight wicket in just 21 overs.

The defeat, a 10th of the 18 game campaign, leaves the Maer men finishing sixth in the Premier Division.