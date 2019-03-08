Buzza looking ahead – not back – as Maer men look to play cricket with a smile on their face

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza has two specific targets in mind for his Maer men this season.

The first target is for the club to retain Premier Division status and the other is to bag another healthy run in the T20 competition.

He says: “We are looking to play positive cricket, but also cricket that ensures we all enjoy doing what we do on a Saturday afternoon. This time round we have a good mix of new faces to complete those we held onto and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

The Maer men's recruitment drive has seen the arrival of Alex Hammond, who is at Exeter University and has a lot of experience playing for the PD (physical disability) England side. Indeed, Hammond has an impressive record with England for whom he hit an unbeaten 81 last summer in the win over Bangladesh.

Sid Fereday, who has Devon Lions cricket under his belt, has moved across from Budleigh; James Edworthy has been recruited from Clyst St George; the vastly experienced – and talented – Chris Metters is back for another term and the club also have an overseas player in the shape of Jake Robertson, who hails from Sydney Cricket Club.

In addition, the Maer men hope to see much more this summer from Ben Twine, who is at Exeter University, and Pete Turnbull, the latter advising that his availability is much better in 2019.

Buzz says: “It is also a big factor, I feel, that we have George Greenway in our side, who has been rewarded by England Deaf with the captaincy, which be of real help to his continued development as a player.”

The skipper continued: “A lot has been said and written about the 'departures' prior to the start of this season, but for me, of far greater importance is that we now have a dressing room that is full of players who all 'want' to be with us.”

As for who might end up as Tolchards top flight champions, the Maer men skipper sys: “The season ahead is likely to be unpredictable. I truly believe there are no easy games; everyone can beat anyone on their day.

“Sidmouth once again look strong and Heathcoat continue to recruit talented players, so I would say they are the two stand-out favourites for the title.”

Buzz concluded by saying: “All in all, I am under no illusions of what needs to be done this year on the pitch.

“Players leaving the club only gives opportunity for others. The one thing I can guarantee is that under my leadership Exmouth will be a social, welcoming, hard playing cricket club focusing on improvement and enjoyment on and off the field.”