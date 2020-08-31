Budleigh well beaten at Exmouth

Budleigh Salterton completed their Tolchards Devon League 2020 four-team competition campaign with an eight wicket defeat at neighbours Exmouth.

It brings to an end a disappointing six-game league term that saw Budleigh win just one match and end bottom of the Tier One Premier East table.

Skipper Lloyd Murrin lost the toss and sent his batsmen into action. He saw the Parkin brothers, Charles (2) and Harry (4) returned to the Maer ground pavilion, both dismissed with the score on 15. James Doble (0) fell with the score on 22 and it was soon 41-4 with Max Mejzner caught behind for a 41-ball 22.

Ed Doble and Tom Oxland fell in quick succession for 12 and 11 respectively to leave Budleigh to 69-6 and it was soon 79-7 with skipper Murrin caught behind for seven. The last three wickets added just two runs as Jack England (9), Joel Murphy (0) and Sean Butler (1) to leave them all out for 107 in 40.2 overs. Nick Bolt was unbeaten on 26.

The home side lost only two wickets in the run chasse with Ed Doble (1-32) and Max Mejzner (1-34), the successful bowlers with Exmouth getting home in just 16 overs.