Budleigh to host Exmouth - Matchday one fixtures for the 2020 Devon Cricket League competition

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts.

The first set of fixtures have been published for the new cricket competition that begins next Saturday (July 25).

In terms of local action there’s a local derby at Ottermouth where Budleigh Salterton will take on Exmouth in a Tier One fixture.

in Tier Three, East Two, there’s home action for both Clyst St George and Exmouth II with the opposition being Exeter II and Sandford II respectively.

Budleigh II travel to Topsham St James for a Tier Five East Three meeting while Clyst St George II travel to Alphington & Countess Wear II for a Tier Six, East Four fixture.

In another Tier Six match, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres visit Seaton II to contest a an East East Four match. Finally, in terms of local clubs, Topsham St James II travel to Sidbury to contest a Tier Eight, East East Five fixture and, in the same section, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II host Kentisbeare II.

Game lengths are 45 overs in tiers one and two, 40 overs in tiers three, four and five and 35 overs from level six down.

The full fixture list for July 25 reads.

Tier One

Premier North:, Heathcoat v North Devon, Sandford v Hatherleigh.

Premier West:, Paignton v Plympton, Plymouth v Cornwood.

Premier East: , Sidmouth v Seaton, Budleigh Salterton v Exmouth.

Premier South: Bovey Tracey v Bradninch, Exeter v Cullompton.

Tier Two

South One: Torquay v Barton, Abbotskerswell v Bovey Tracey II.

West One: Plymstock v Ivybridge, Cornwood II v Plymouth II.

East One: Shobrooke v Heathcoat II, Thorverton v Whimple.

South Two: Chudleigh v Brixham, Ipplepen v Dartington & Totnes.

Tier Three

East East One: Ottery v Sidmouth II, Kilmington v Upottery.

South Three: Stoke Gabriel v Paignton II, Ashburton v Shaldon.

North One: North Devon II v Barnstaple & Pilton, Bideford v Braunton.

East Two: Clyst SG v Exeter II, Exmouth II v Sandford II.

Tier Four

South Four: South Devon v Babbacombe, Chelston & Kings v Ipplepen II.

East East Two: Kentisbeare v Clyst Hydon, Sampford Pev & Tiv v Chardstock.

West Two: Plympton II v Plymstock II, Yelverton v Whitchurch.

West Three: Lewdown v Bridestowe, Hatherleigh II v Tavistock.

Tier Five

East Three: Feniton v Alphington & CW, Topsham SJ v Budleigh II.

South Five: Barton II v Torquay II, Bovey Tracey III v Abbotskerswell II.

West Four: Ivybridge II v Cornwood III, Kingsbridge v Plymouth CS&R.

East East Three: Uplyme v Ottery II, Honiton v Axminster Town.

Tier Six

East Four: Alphington & CW v Clyst SG II, Bradninch II v Thorverton II.

South Six: Chagford v Chudleigh, Lustleigh v Ashburton.

East East Four: Seaton II v Woodbury & NSC, Upottery II v SM&T II.

East Five: Exwick v Exeter III, Whimple II v Kenn.

Tier Seven

South Seven: Ipplepen III v South Devon II, Shaldon II v Chelston & KK II.

North Two: N Devon III v Hatherleigh III, Braunton II v Bideford II, Filleigh v Newton Tracey.

West Five: Cornwood IV v South Brent, Dartington II v Yelverton II.

South Eight: Babbacombe II v Stoke Gabriel II, Shaldon III v Stokeinteighnead, Paignton III v St Marychurch OBs.

Tier Eight

East East Five Woodbury & NSC v Kentisbeare, Sidbury v Topsham SJ II.

West Six: Bridestowe II v Chagford II, Whitchurch II v Yelverton II.

East Six: Cullompton v Exwick, Cheriton v Sandford III.

West Seven: Plympton III v Buckland, Ivybridge III v Plymouth CS&R II.